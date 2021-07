CHANUTE — With an overpowering fastball, deceptive breaking pitches and pin-point control, Trey Sommer had things well in hand Tuesday.

Sommer, pitching for Iola’s junior American Legion squad, tossed a four-inning one-hitter in a 14-0 victory over Garnett in an elimination game of the A American Legion Zone Tournament.

By the time the game reached the top of the fourth, the only remaining intrigue was whether Sommer could complete a perfect game.