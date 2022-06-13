 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
Son of former Dodger among victims in Osprey crash

Capt. John J. Sax, son of former Los Angeles Dodger, Steve Sax, was one of five Marines killed in a training flight crash Wednesday. The Marines were aboard an MV-22 Osprey.

June 13, 2022 - 2:55 PM

An MV-22B Osprey in an August 2014 file image. The same type of aircraft crashed during a training mission near Glamis, California, on Wednesday. Photo by (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dustin Kelling/U.S. Navy/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — One of the five Marines killed in a training flight crash Wednesday was the son of former Los Angeles Dodger player Steve Sax.

In a public statement, Sax said that becoming a pilot was a lifelong ambition for his son, Capt. John J. Sax.

“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!” he said in a statement released by CBS News. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

