Son of former Dodger among victims in Osprey crash

LOS ANGELES — One of the five Marines killed in a training flight crash Wednesday was the son of former Los Angeles Dodger player Steve Sax.

In a public statement, Sax said that becoming a pilot was a lifelong ambition for his son, Capt. John J. Sax.

“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!” he said in a statement released by CBS News. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”