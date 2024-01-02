 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Source: Tampa Bay shortstop in custody

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor, was arrested Monday after being interviewed by prosecutors. It's not immediately clear whether the arrest was for the alleged relationship, or because Franco failed to appear at an interview scheduled for last week.

By

Sports

January 2, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco had been prominently featured in promotional commercials throughout this season until changes arrived on Aug. 18, 2023. Photo by Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor’s office.

Franco appeared before prosecutors while accompanied by two lawyers, days after not showing up for a meeting with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, according to the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the case. The official said the interview lasted nearly three hours.

Llaverías had originally requested Franco appear Dec. 28, two days after prosecutors and police visited two of Franco’s properties in Baní, the All-Star player’s hometown some 37 miles southwest of the capital, to request his appearance. They did not find the 22-year-old player there.

Related
December 29, 2023
August 22, 2022
December 1, 2021
May 27, 2021
Most Popular