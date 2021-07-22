 | Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Source: Texas, Oklahoma eye move to SEC

A decade after the last major round of college realignments, Texas and Oklahoma are once again exploring whether the depart from the Big 12. A source said both schools are exploring a switch to the Southeastern Conference.

July 22, 2021 - 8:52 AM

Oklahoma Sooners fans yell as Texas Longhorns kicks the ball off to Oklahoma at the start of their Oct. 6, 2018, showdown. Photo by TNS FILE PHOTO

The last time Texas got a wandering eye for another conference it fueled a series of realignments in college sports that nearly killed the Big 12.

Texas is once again exploring free agency, stealing the headlines at the Southeastern Conference media days and cranking up speculation about another round of conference shuffling. And the Longhorns aren’t alone in looking around.

There have been discussions between Texas and Oklahoma and SEC officials about switching conferences, but no formal invitations have been extended, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

