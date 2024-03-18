 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
South Carolina headlines loaded women’s field

There are story lines aplenty as No. 1 South Carolina, Caitlin Clarks' Iowa Hawkeyes and a host of others looking to take down defending women's champion LSU. Brackets were announced Sunday.

March 18, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Brackets for the 2024 NCAA womens's basketball tournament dates and teams. Photo by TNS

Dawn Staley and South Carolina could see some familiar faces on their path to trying to finish off an undefeated season.

The Gamecocks, who are the No. 1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament, are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go unbeaten for an entire season.

They had a chance last season before falling just short against Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four. The Hawkeyes received the other No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional. The two teams wouldn’t potentially face off until the national championship game this time. Iowa is a one-seed for the first time since 1992.

