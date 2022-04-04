 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
South Carolina topples UConn for women’s title

South Carolina's stifling defense turned in a championship performance Sunday after the Gamecocks defeated Connecticut 64-49. The title is the second women's championship in Gamecock history.

April 4, 2022 - 1:46 PM

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate winning the national championship game against UConn at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday. Photo by Tracy Glantz / TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina’s student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment.

The Gamecocks hit all the right notes this season, and they finished with a masterpiece.

Staley’s team buttoned up on defense and dominated on the glass, beating UConn 64-49 on Sunday night to end the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.

