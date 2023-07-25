 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
South Korea’s Casey Phair youngest ever World Cup player at 16 

Casey Phair has become the youngest player in soccer World Cup history at the age of 16 years and 26 days. Phair went on as a replacement in South Korea's 2-0 loss to Colombia in Sydney at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

July 25, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Teenage soccer players warm up for a match at an Elite 64 match during a national showcase in Tampa in February. (Eric Thomas)

SYDNEY (AP) — Throughout South Korea’s Women’s World Cup opener against Colombia on Tuesday, players stayed loose behind the goal. Early in the 78th minute, one player broke away from the group. Casey Phair, at 16 years and 26 days, stepped onto the field and became the youngest player to do so in a World Cup — women’s or men’s.

“Going on, I was really, really nervous,” said Phair, who has an American father and a South Korean mother and was raised in the United States. “It was a scary moment, but then going on and running around, I think it just settled in.”

The record previously was held by the late Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she played for Nigeria in the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

