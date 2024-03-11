 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Sparks fly as South Carolina women defeat LSU

Benches cleared and six players were ejected while South Carolina's top-ranked and unbeaten squad defeated defending national champion LSU Sunday.

By

Sports

March 11, 2024 - 2:58 PM

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso (10) comes off the court in the aftermath of an altercation on court with LSU players during the second half in the SEC Tournament Championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Photo by Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for an intentional foul. Johnson bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins while heading to her bench, and then the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed in and pushed the 5-10 Johnson to the ground.

In all, four South Carolina players were ejected and the Gamecocks had six remaining. LSU was left with only five players after two were disqualified. The top-ranked Gamecocks held on to beat No. 8 LSU 79-72.

Related
March 14, 2022
November 23, 2021
December 19, 2019
September 5, 2018
Most Popular