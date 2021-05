GREAT BEND — An electric, young baseball program, filled with electric young players, announced its arrival this year when Crest High’s Lancers steamrolled their way through the regular season.

But their ultimate dream — challenging for a state title — will have to wait a year.

Crest’s season came to a heartbreaking end Thursday in the Class 2-1A State Quarterfinals when Spearville pushed across a pair of sixth-inning runs to prevail, 4-2.