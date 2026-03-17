Special Olympian thrilled at voters’ nod 

It’s been a busy year for Iola High School freshman Jacob Catron, who remains on pace in his preparation for the upcoming Special Olympics track and field season.

Hot off a strong run on the hardwood, including a solid performance at the Special Olympics basketball showcase featuring the Iola Mustangs and Marmaton Valley Wildcats, Catron hopes to carry his momentum out on the field.

“It was great. I showed them how we’re better at basketball,” said Catron, who is the first Special Olympian voted an Allen County Area Athlete of the Month.

His performance on the court is what garnered much of the public attention responsible for his nomination for February. Catron said he was grateful for the recognition.

“I liked it. It’s great people wanted to help me,” Catron said.

While many athletes start their careers in elementary school, those opportunities are not as plentiful for special needs athletes. Catron credited Iola Middle School teacher Melonie Vest for getting him involved in Special Olympics. His mother, Chantal Catron, said Jacob medaled in more than 60 events since taking up athletics.

“I don’t remember it being a big thing when he came to elementary school, but when he came to middle school, they asked if I’d be interested in it,” Chantel Catron said. “I think his first event was bowling. He hadn’t bowled before, but I had no doubt he could do it.”

It was love at first strike. Bowling is now his favorite sport.

“You just try to hit the pins and not throw gutter-balls,” Catron said.

Catron said he plans to compete in multiple track and field events this spring, including the baton race, long jump and throwing events.

“I’m a crybaby when we go places and see everybody cheer for him,” Chantel Catron said.

“They do amazing here with the Special Olympics. We all come together and treat it just like any other sport.

“We’re always excited for it. Usually, our whole family will go. They fill the stands up.”