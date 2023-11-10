Special Olympians bowl ’em over

PITTSBURG — The Iola Special Olympics team traveled to Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg Thursday to participate in the annual SEK regional bowling competition.

On top of being able to compete with other Olympians from the area, the Iola contingent received a special boost when Kason Botts of rural Moran was asked to recite the Special Olympics Oath during the opening ceremonies.

“This is a Special Olympics tradition that is done at the beginning of every event,” Iola coach Ann Bates said in an email. “We are very proud of him and how he represented our team.”