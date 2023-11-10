 | Fri, Nov 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Special Olympians bowl ’em over

On top of competing in the regional Special Olympics bowling competition in Pittsburg this week, local team member Kason Botts was tapped to take part in the opening ceremony.

Sports

November 10, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Bella Hall is all smiles as she Bowlus at the Special Olympics SEK Regional Competition in Pittsburg Thursday. Courtesy photo

PITTSBURG — The Iola Special Olympics team traveled to Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg Thursday to participate in the annual SEK regional bowling competition. 

On top of being able to compete with other Olympians from the area, the Iola contingent received a special boost when Kason Botts of rural Moran was asked to recite the Special Olympics Oath during the opening ceremonies.

“This is a Special Olympics tradition that is done at the beginning of every event,” Iola coach Ann Bates said in an email. “We are very proud of him and how he represented our team.”

Related
February 9, 2023
November 4, 2022
April 28, 2022
March 23, 2022
Most Popular