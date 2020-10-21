Split decision — Fillies go 1-1 to end regular season

GARNETT — In what could be best described as a microcosm of their 2020 volleyball season, Iola High’s Fillies had an evening of highs, lows and plenty of in-between Tuesday.

Iola wrapped up the regular season by dropping a two-set heartbreaker to host Anderson County, then sweeping past Prairie View in straight sets.

“Now, we’ve gotta regroup and focus for Saturday,” Fillies head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said afterward.