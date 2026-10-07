Split puts Iola third in league

WELLSVILLE — The Iola Mustangs are now third in the Pioneer League standings following their split at Tuesday’s quad in Wellsville.

After falling to the host Wellsville Eagles by way of a 25-16, 25-21 sweep, the Mustangs rebounded with a 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Osawatomie to even their record at 13-13 and slot themselves in the third spot in the Pioneer League standings behind Wellsville (7-1) and Santa Fe Trail (8-0).

“We made some unforced errors that cost us the match against Wellsville, but we came out strong against Osawatomie,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said.…