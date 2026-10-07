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Split puts Iola third in league

The Iola Mustangs continue making a case for a higher seed in the upcoming regional tournament with a win Tuesday in Wellsville.

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Sports

October 7, 2026 - 4:27 PM

From left, Iola senior Dally Curry, senior Addi Wacker and sophomore Haidyn Desmarteau hold up their milestone banners following Tuesday’s triangular in Wellsville, which Iola split after sweeping Osawatomie. Courtesy photo

WELLSVILLE — The Iola Mustangs are now third in the Pioneer League standings following their split at Tuesday’s quad in Wellsville.

After falling to the host Wellsville Eagles by way of a 25-16, 25-21 sweep, the Mustangs rebounded with a 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Osawatomie to even their record at 13-13 and slot themselves in the third spot in the Pioneer League standings behind Wellsville (7-1) and Santa Fe Trail (8-0).

“We made some unforced errors that cost us the match against Wellsville, but we came out strong against Osawatomie,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said.…

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