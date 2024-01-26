Sports Illustrated’s demise a sad day for all

ORLANDO, Fla. — I wonder how Steve Shaff is handling the devastating news of our old friend lying helplessly on his deathbed.

Steve and I and many others our age grew up together with this friend; a boyhood buddy who helped us fall in love with sports; who taught us to appreciate the written word; who — much to mom’s chagrin — even introduced us to the beauty and artistry of the female body (see Cheryl Tiegs in a fishnet bikini).

We all love our friend, but Steve loves him more than the rest of us. And that’s why I called him Tuesday. I wanted to see how he was dealing with our buddy being on life support.