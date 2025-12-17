Sports rundown: Area teams play one more game before Christmas break

Multiple area teams hope to end the season on a high note when they return to the hardwood Thursday and Friday.

Lancers smash

Red Devils 76-58

The Crest Lancers return with a full head of steam after trouncing Three Rivers Conference newcomer Erie on Tuesday 76-58.

Only a few points separated the squads until a 25-point third quarter made the difference for Crest.

Sophomore guard Kole Walter led with 21 points, followed by junior guard Xander Fuller and senior guard Henry White netting 16 points each. Senior forward Levi Prasko had 12.

With the win, the Lancers improved to 4-1 and host St. Paul Friday for their final game before the break.

Erie no match for Crest

The Erie Red Devils received an introduction to the Three Rivers League in grand fashion following Tuesday’s 63-32 blowout.

Senior guard Aylee Beckmon accounted for more than half of Crest’s offensive production with 38 points, followed by senior forward Kinley Edgerton with 8 points, then junior forward Summer Valentine with 7 points.

With the win, the Lady Lancers remain undefeated at 5-0 and look to take their record to 6-0 Friday against St. Paul.

Cubs, Lady Cubs look ahead after Erie sweep

The Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs received a stiff early challenge from the Eureka Tornados Tuesday night.

The Cubs fell 72-60. The Lady Cubs fell 64-39.

IN JUNIOR varsity action the boys lost 34-27 while the JV girls fell 33-9. At press time statistics from Thursday’s games were not available. The Cubs and Lady Cubs return to the hardwood Thursday at Neodesha.