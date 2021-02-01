St. Paul picks up wins at MV

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s boys came up short of victory Friday, but continued to show the promise of a young team taking steps to success.
The Wildcats led 11-7 at halftime before visiting St. Paul turned on the jets with a 20-point third quarter to take a 27-20 lead.
The Indians then held Marmaton Valley at bay down the stretch in a 41-34 victory.
