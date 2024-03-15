 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Standout NFL star announces retirement

Los Angeles rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has called it a career after wreaking havoc on opposing offenses for the past 10 years. Donald was voted as the league's top defensive player three times in his career.

March 15, 2024 - 1:50 PM

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald celebrates his tackle of Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford for a loss in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media Friday.

The 32-year-old Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round in 2014 out of Pitt. The Pittsburgh native was selected for 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro first teams, and he won the award as the league’s top defensive player in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

