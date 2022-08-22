 | Mon, Aug 22, 2022
Starters crisp as KC tops Washington in preseason play

In what is likely his final preseason action of the summer, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes tossed a pair of touchdown passes in his only two drive of the game as the Chiefs defeated Washington, 24-14. Mahomes has led KC to touchdowns in all three possessions he played this preseason.

August 22, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Emily Curiel / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game Saturday.

The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown toss to Fortson.

Mahomes finished 12 of 19 for 162 yards. In two preseason games, Mahomes has played three series and has led three touchdown drives. He was 6 of 7 for 60 yards and a touchdown in the first preseason game in Chicago.

