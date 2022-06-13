Steelers fans show love for KC receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster went back to Pittsburgh this weekend ready to sign some autographs, pose for some photos and meet some fans. But it didn’t take long Sunday morning for a curveball to be thrown his way. One of the first people in line, 12-year-old Kennedi McVittie, asked Smith-Schuster if he could film a TikTok with her on the spot.

“Make it a quick one,” her mom told her, given that there was a throng of others waiting to say hi to the former Steelers star receiver who’s now with the Kansas City Chiefs. On cue, Smith-Schuster did his best to dance for the camera, but he apologized for being a little rusty. Then he posed for a photo with a fan-made sign that read, We will miss you JuJu always stay litty.

More than 100 Steelers fans formed a line before 9 a.m. outside The Strip District Terminal, but on this Sunday, they were just Smith-Schuster fans. The 2018 team MVP who left in free agency wanted to return to the city that embraced him as a 2017 draft pick, so he held a “final farewell” at $20 per person with all proceeds benefiting several local charities via the JuJu Foundation.