Stevenson credits community for pick

Iola Register readers voted Marmaton Valley High School senior Todd Stevenson as the Allen County Area Male Athlete of the Month following a successful season on the gridiron.

Following Friday’s basketball season opener, Stevenson thanked the Wildcat Nation for casting their votes in his name.

“I love our community. We’re all together,” Stevenson said. “Whether it’s sports or academics, we show up.”

As a receiver/defensive back, Stevenson played a vital role in the Wildcats’ Three Rivers League title while ending with an 8-2 record. Stevenson and quarterback senior Tyler Lord, October’s athlete of the month, made for a deadly tandem. Stevenson gets into position during a game against the St. Paul Indians in October. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Stevenson had 45 receptions for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also a ground threat with 13 yards per carry for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ve been together since kindergarten,” Stevenson said of Lord. “We have an automatic bond. Tyler has an arm and I have the hands to catch it.”

On the other side of the ball, Stevenson had 28 tackles, and was third in solo tackles with 19. Along with receiving first-team All-TRL honors on offense and defense, Stevenson was an honorable mention on special teams for 163 yards on 13 returns with a long of 64.

“My goal at the beginning of the year was to get 1,000 yards,” Stevenson said. “That’s what I’m happy with.

“I’m hoping we can carry the momentum from football to basketball to baseball and track and that all of the teams do well.”