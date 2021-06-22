Stores clean up during trading card boom

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Andrew House of Chesterfield is the third generation of trading-card collectors in his family. His grandpa filled shoeboxes with baseball legends. His dad packed albums with 1980s sluggers. And now Andrew, 14, has been buying Topps baseball packs, little by little, hoping to uncover his favorite Cardinals.
But he’s had a hard time this year. There just aren’t very many on the shelves.
It’s a familiar narrative to Wally Militzer, owner of 1,000,000 Baseball Cards in Manchester.
