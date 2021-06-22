Stores clean up during trading card boom

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Andrew House of Chesterfield is the third generation of trading-card collectors in his family. His grandpa filled shoeboxes with baseball legends. His dad packed albums with 1980s sluggers. And now Andrew, 14, has been buying Topps baseball packs, little by little, hoping to uncover his favorite Cardinals.

But he’s had a hard time this year. There just aren’t very many on the shelves.

1,000,000 Baseball Cards owner Wally Militzer, left, speaks with customer Arthur Cassidy about some old baseball cards Cassidy brought to the store to sell in Ballwin, Mo. During the pandemic, interest in collectable cards has increased and stores are trying to keep up. Photo by Daniel Shular / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / TNS

It’s a familiar narrative to Wally Militzer, owner of 1,000,000 Baseball Cards in Manchester.