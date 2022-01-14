Struggling Hawks deal Reddish to Knicks

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Hawks have traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Atlanta confirmed the move on Thursday. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta in the deal.

Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season.