 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Struggling Hawks deal Reddish to Knicks

To help expedite a rebuild, the Atlanta Hawks traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

January 14, 2022 - 1:19 PM

Cam Reddish #22 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against the Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat during a preseason game at FTX Arena on Oct. 4, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Hawks have traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Atlanta confirmed the move on Thursday. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta in the deal.

Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season.

