Stunning twist lifts Red Devil men to Region VI title

SALINA — It’s only fitting that a magical season for Allen Community College’s basketball team came down to one of the craziest, nail-biting, stomach-churning wins in school history.

The Red Devils on Saturday nailed down their first regional title in 98 years — yes, 98 — by storming from behind to stun Johnson County Community College, 74-72, to secure Allen’s first-ever trip to the NJCAA-Division II national tournament

The national tournament begins March 15 in Danville, Ill.