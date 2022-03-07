 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Stunning twist lifts Red Devil men to Region VI title

Clutch free throws, a key defensive stop and nerves of steel helped secure Allen Community Collee's Region VI championship Saturday, the school's first regional title since 1924.

March 7, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Allen Community College players celebrate after their 74-72 win over Johnson County Saturday. Photo by Marsha Burris

SALINA — It’s only fitting that a magical season for Allen Community College’s basketball team came down to one of the craziest, nail-biting, stomach-churning wins in school history.

The Red Devils on Saturday nailed down their first regional title in 98 years — yes, 98 — by storming from behind to stun Johnson County Community College, 74-72, to secure Allen’s first-ever trip to the NJCAA-Division II national tournament

The national tournament begins March 15 in Danville, Ill.

