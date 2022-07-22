Success comes from within

Iola’s AA American Legion baseball squad features a number of talented performers, both at the plate and on the mound.

But the team’s biggest strength may be in what lies within, head coach John Taylor said.

“What I think makes this team really special is we have a bunch of kids that really care,” Taylor said. “They care about the game, they care about their teammates and it’s not all about themselves. We have kids that will sacrifice laying a bunt down and get out just to move runners and help their team.