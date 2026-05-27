Success is right up Marmaton Valley’s Allee

MORAN — Just one day removed from the end of the 2025-2026 athletic year, Marmaton Valley High School sophomore Thomas Allee is already looking forward to 2027.

Allee has the right to be excited. The Marmaton Valley Wildcat baseball team recently capped off its first state tournament run in school history.

His role in its success prompted Iola Register readers to vote him one of their April Allen County Area Athletes of the Month.

Allee, however, thinks the credit should go to a determined senior class.

“We had a big set of seniors that wanted to do something special to end their high school sports careers,” Allee said. “We all were just hungry and wanted to make some history. We got out there and got it done.”

Although losing 10-0 to perennial powerhouse Rossville in the opening round of the state tourney, Allee believes the Wildcats have the makings for a return appearance next season.

“Hopefully we can repeat next year,” Allee said. “We have a big upcoming freshman class, so we’ll see.”

Allee is a likely All-Three Rivers League selection, gaining a reputation for reliability during his starts in the field and on the mound.

Allee also believes Marmaton Valley can make progress in achieving a baseball TRL title, but it will not be easy.

“It will be similar to this year, but the Three Rivers League was definitely better this year than last year,” Allee said. “You never know in the TRL what will happen. You just have to keep going.”

Area baseball fans are also taking notice of Allee when behind the bat. As one of MVHS’ most productive hitters, he played a key role in them wrapping up the season with a 20-6 record.

“It’s nice to see the support, and I’m happy people are looking at small schools,” Allee said. “I’m just thankful for everyone that helped me get athlete of the month, very thankful.”

Now with the high school baseball season at end, Allee has suited up to play with the Iola Indians American Legion team. Practices started Tuesday.

Allee hopes the Indians can reignite their run of state supremacy after coming up short last summer in their quest for a fourth consecutive state title.

“The Legion season will definitely help my skill set and help me to grow,” Allee said.