Superfan says donning jersey made Chiefs the champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many credit the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ three touchdowns in just over five minutes.

Melba Mills, the Sports Radio 810 KC Fan of the Year, suggests with a wink that fans — and Mahomes and his teammates — have her to thank, too.

When the Super Bowl kicked off Feb. 2 in Miami, Mills, like many of us, was planted in front of the TV. Not far from where she sat was the No. 100 jersey given to her by the Chiefs and NFL at KC’s 2019 home opener at Arrowhead Stadium. She was celebrated before that game for being a centenarian and Chiefs fan as long for as she can remember.