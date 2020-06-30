Superfan says donning jersey made Chiefs the champs

Menu Search Log in

Melba Mills is a 101-year old Chiefs fan, who believes this year's Super Bowl win might be because of her fandom.

June 30, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Centenarian Chiefs fan Melba Mills of Bonner Springs was presented with an autographed football and jersey at the team's home opener earlier this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is her personal favorite. "He's just as humble as could be," she said. "That guy is popular because he's humble. He does not have a big head, that's the whole secret of it all." (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many credit the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ three touchdowns in just over five minutes.

Melba Mills, the Sports Radio 810 KC Fan of the Year, suggests with a wink that fans — and Mahomes and his teammates — have her to thank, too.

When the Super Bowl kicked off Feb. 2 in Miami, Mills, like many of us, was planted in front of the TV. Not far from where she sat was the No. 100 jersey given to her by the Chiefs and NFL at KC’s 2019 home opener at Arrowhead Stadium. She was celebrated before that game for being a centenarian and Chiefs fan as long for as she can remember.

