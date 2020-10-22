Menu Search Log in

Tampa Bay fends off late Dodger rally

The Tampa Bay Rays raced to a 5-0 lead, then held off a late Los Angeles Dodgers rally in the ninth inning to win the second game of the World Series, 6-4. The victory evens the series at one game apiece.

October 22, 2020 - 8:37 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates one of his two home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday. The Rays won, 6-4, to even the series, 1-1. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Lowe busted out early and Tampa Bay’s bullpen hung on late.

Rays and Dodgers, tied after two in Texas.

Lowe shook loose from his extended postseason slump with two opposite-field homers, and Tampa Bay held off Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night to square the World Series at one game apiece.

