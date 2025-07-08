Ten strikeouts not enough for Hormigas

The Iola Hormigas fell victim to another late-game rally after losing 7-4 Monday to the Trinidad Triggers.

The Triggers continue putting distance between themselves and the Hormigas, whose pitcher Colin Sepulveda posted 10 strikeouts in a losing effort.

Following Sepulveda’s seventh-inning exit, after he allowed just three runs and three walks, the Hormigas’ bullpen could not keep Iola’s momentum while its offense struggled to overcome the late rally.

With nine runners left on base, the Hormigas could not capitalize on their opportunities while letting the contest slip through their grasp. Trailing by three runs heading into the sixth inning, Iola jumped back into contention on a pair of two-run innings with RBIs from outfielder Ramses Velasquez, Miguel Tejada Junior and shortstop Oscar Galvez.

Tejada Jr. is on a roll with a team-leading three hits, followed by Galvez and second baseman Julio Zamora, who had two each.

With the loss, the Hormigas’ record falls to 7-23. They are 19 games behind the Garden City Wind (30-4) for the Mountain North League title and nine games behind the North Platte 80s for the second wild card playoff spot with 17 games left in the season.

After wrapping up their series against the Triggers Tuesday, the Hormigas head to Santa Fe, N.M. to face the Fuego, then the Triggers over the weekend.

Instead of returning to play in Iola, the Hormigas will take a break until July 17 when they face the Garden City Wind in Garden City for the three-game series.

The Hormigas return to Alumni Field at Allen Community College July 20 for their final homestand of the year.

They wrap up the season on the road against the North Platte 80s for a trio of games and wrap up the regular season on the road in Garden City.