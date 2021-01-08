Menu Search Log in

Tennessee’s Henry continues to run through NFL defenses

Henry is on a collision course with the Ravens again, this time in Nashville for a wild-card playoff game.

By

Sports

January 8, 2021 - 11:46 AM

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the Houston Texans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are well-acquainted with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. His stiff-arm of safety Earl Thomas III was the indelible image of last season’s stunning 28-12 divisional-round upset.

He broke hearts in Baltimore again this season. In Week 11, his 29-yard touchdown run in overtime sealed a comeback victory for the Titans, who trailed 21-10 in the second half. The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-4, forcing them to win five of their last six games to get into the playoffs.

