Tennessee’s Henry continues to run through NFL defenses

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are well-acquainted with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. His stiff-arm of safety Earl Thomas III was the indelible image of last season’s stunning 28-12 divisional-round upset.

He broke hearts in Baltimore again this season. In Week 11, his 29-yard touchdown run in overtime sealed a comeback victory for the Titans, who trailed 21-10 in the second half. The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-4, forcing them to win five of their last six games to get into the playoffs.

Now, Henry is on a collision course with the Ravens again, this time in Nashville for a wild-card playoff game.