Tennis great tells of her abortion story in days before Roe v Wade

LOS ANGELES — Billie Jean King, the tennis legend who shared her painful journey to getting an abortion in her memoir “All In,” joined other female athletes calling for the protection of women’s reproductive rights.

A draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion striking down abortion rights codified in the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling was published by Politico Monday night, triggering responses from activists around the country. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed the authenticity of the document that could still change as justices deliberate, with an official ruling expected to be handed down in two months.

King, a Long Beach, Calif., native, joined a chorus of athletes who opposed the potential erosion of reproductive protections.