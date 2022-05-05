 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Tennis great tells of her abortion story in days before Roe v Wade

When Billie Jean King was a young adult, she had an abortion, before the Supreme Court ruled women had such a right. She has spoken out now that that right may soon be repealed.

May 5, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Billie Jean King leaves the stage after being inducted as one of the The Original 9 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 17, 2021, in Newport, Rhode Island. Photo by (Omar Rawlings/International Tennis Hall of Fame/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Billie Jean King, the tennis legend who shared her painful journey to getting an abortion in her memoir “All In,” joined other female athletes calling for the protection of women’s reproductive rights.

A draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion striking down abortion rights codified in the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling was published by Politico Monday night, triggering responses from activists around the country. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed the authenticity of the document that could still change as justices deliberate, with an official ruling expected to be handed down in two months.

King, a Long Beach, Calif., native, joined a chorus of athletes who opposed the potential erosion of reproductive protections.

