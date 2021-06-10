 | Thu, Jun 10, 2021
Tennis legends to meet in French Open semifinals

Rafael Nadal, a 13-time French Open champion, will take on top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the 2021 semifinal round. Both tennis legends won their quarterfinals on an eventful day at Roland Garros.

June 10, 2021 - 8:29 AM

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning championship point during his Men's Singles Final Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open. The tennis legends are set to square off again in the 2021 semifinal round. Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty Images / TNS

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic wheeled toward his guest box in a nearly empty Court Philippe Chatrier as midnight neared and let out one yell, two yells, three, four. 

Once two points from a straight-set victory and seemingly well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic had to deal with so much that went awry: consecutive unforced errors that gave away a tiebreaker; a 21 1/2-minute delay while spectators left because of a COVID-19 curfew; a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm.

Still, the top-seeded Djokovic held on and moved on, pulling out the quarterfinal victory against No. 9 Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 Wednesday night.

