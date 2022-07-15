 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
Texans, Watson accusers settle

The terms of the settlements are confidential.

July 15, 2022 - 5:17 PM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

