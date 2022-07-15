Texans, Watson accusers settle

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements are confidential.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.