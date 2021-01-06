Texas Tech drops KSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. volunteered to come off the bench, which Texas Tech coach Chris Beard appreciated.

The sophomore guard was on the floor with a second remaining in the first half, and that mattered more.

Shannon beat the halftime buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and the No. 18 Red Raiders beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.