Texas Tech drops KSU

Texas Tech overcame a slow start Tuesday, then took control in the second half to defeat Kansas State, 82-71. The loss is K-State's third in a row.

By

Sports

January 6, 2021 - 9:39 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. volunteered to come off the bench, which Texas Tech coach Chris Beard appreciated.

The sophomore guard was on the floor with a second remaining in the first half, and that mattered more.

Shannon beat the halftime buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and the No. 18 Red Raiders beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.

