Texas Tech drops KSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. volunteered to come off the bench, which Texas Tech coach Chris Beard appreciated.
The sophomore guard was on the floor with a second remaining in the first half, and that mattered more.
Shannon beat the halftime buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and the No. 18 Red Raiders beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives