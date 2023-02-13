Texas Tech ends off K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory.

De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.

“I missed like my first six shots,” Harmon said. “But the coaches and my teammates had confidence in me and told me to continue being aggressive. It was a good team win.”