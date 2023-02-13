 | Mon, Feb 13, 2023
Texas Tech ends off K-State

Kansas State could not fashion a comeback on the road Saturday, falling 71-63 to Texas Tech. The Wildcats fell to 19-6 on the season.

February 13, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell, left, dribbles past guard Texas Tech's D'Maurian Williams during the second half at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images/TNS

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory.

De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.

“I missed like my first six shots,” Harmon said. “But the coaches and my teammates had confidence in me and told me to continue being aggressive. It was a good team win.”

