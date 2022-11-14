 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Texas Tech pulls away to knock off Jayhawks

Kansas rallied to pare a 24-7 deficit to 27-21 by the end of the third quarter Saturday at Texas Tech. But the Jayhawks could not stem the Red Raider attack down the stretch, falling 43-28.

By

Sports

November 14, 2022 - 1:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night.

Shough rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) a 33-21 lead. It was the first score by either team in the second half.

Tahj Brooks sealed the victory with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining in the game. Four different Red Raiders scored four rushing touchdowns in the win.

