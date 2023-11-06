Texas withstands furious K-State comeback, wins in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was dominant for most of three quarters against Kansas State, building a comfortable 20-point lead behind a suffocating defense.

Then the No. 7 Longhorns found themselves in overtime, clinging to a three point lead with just six yards between the No. 25 Wildcats, the end zone and a loss.

“These are the moments you live for. Everybody wants to be the person to make that play,” Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said. “Trust one another. And that’s what we did.”