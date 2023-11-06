 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Texas withstands furious K-State comeback, wins in OT

Kansas State roared back to make up a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday, but a fourth-down gamble in overtime came up empty in a 33-30 loss at Texas.

November 6, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Texas' Ethan Burke (91) sacks Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18), forcing a fumble in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was dominant for most of three quarters against Kansas State, building a comfortable 20-point lead behind a suffocating defense.

Then the No. 7 Longhorns found themselves in overtime, clinging to a three point lead with just six yards between the No. 25 Wildcats, the end zone and a loss.

“These are the moments you live for. Everybody wants to be the person to make that play,” Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said. “Trust one another. And that’s what we did.”

