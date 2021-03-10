Menu Search Log in

The Butler did it: Baylor guard earns Big 12 honor

Baylor's Jared Butler led the Bears to the Big 12 title and is one of two unanimous picks to the Big 12 first team. He added another honor to his resume: The AP Big 12 Player of the Year Award.

By

Sports

March 10, 2021 - 8:54 AM

Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler has been named the AP's 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year. Photo by TNS

Baylor guard Jared Butler is The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year after helping the Bears win their first conference title, averaging 17.1 points while leading the league in 3-point shooting and steals.

Butler finished third in the Big 12 in scoring during the regular season, behind two players who joined the 6-foot-3 junior as first-team AP All-Big 12 picks: Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham (19.7 ppg) and Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves (17.5 ppg).

The only unanimous picks on the AP team announced Tuesday were Butler and Cunningham, the 6-8 freshman who was named Big 12 newcomer of the year.

