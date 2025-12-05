The Chiefs dynasty is far from dead

I’ve been reading a lot about the Chiefs and how it’s over for their dynasty no matter what happens this season.

It’s brutal how sports analysts can so easily cast aside a team who went to the Super Bowl five of the last six years.

There needs to be some reassessment.

It’s a universal constant that when you have a great quarterback, great things happen. The Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, who’s easily got 14 years left in the tank. Patrick Mahomes is not having a bad year. He has 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions for more than 3,200 yards. That’s great.

I can understand cable television and YouTube sports journalists sticking a fork in the Chiefs dynasty, because they’re gunning for engagement.

The core piece is in place, allowing the Chiefs to bring in quality free agents. They will rebuild. They will retool. And hopefully they have a transition in place for the day Coach Andy Reid retires to ensure the excellence continues. The Chiefs Dynasty has at least a decade to go.

REMEMBER the Chiefs when they weren’t so good? During the days of Romeo Crennel, Marty Schottenheimer, and even with Marcus Allen, Joe Montana and Derrick Thomas, they couldn’t get over the hump.

To me, last year’s Super Bowl was kind of boring when they were playing the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time.

Three Super Bowls in four years left me punch drunk. The thrill was gone. If the Chiefs had won, would it have felt like the first time they won in 2020?

That’s what we all gotta remember as Chief fans. You can’t truly enjoy the sweet if you’ve never had the sour. Let’s not just support the Chiefs in a bad season, let’s embrace them.