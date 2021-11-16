 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
The return of fans reminds us of what we’ve all missed

As students in college sports make their presence known once again, it's a reminder of what the sports world lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic may not be over, many of the traditions are a welcome return.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans cheer for their team during the first half of their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack Saturday. Photo by (Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS)

There were more than 4,500 Wake Forest students at Saturday night’s game — out of an undergraduate enrollment of 5,441 — and a good number of them ended up celebrating on the turf after the win over N.C. State all but sealed the Atlantic Division for the Demon Deacons.

As field stormings go, it may not have been as impressive as some others visually — one press-box joker called it a field-drizzling — but it would be hard to beat in terms of percentages. It was close to midnight when the public-address announcer finally started pleading with them to leave the field. Some of them, anyway: “Wake Forest football players please return to the locker room at this time. Thank you.”

It was far from the first field-storming of the football season, and not even the first involving Wake Forest. North Carolina fans did it a week earlier after beating the previously unbeaten Deacons at Kenan Stadium, Appalachian State fans did it after an upset of Coastal Carolina and N.C. State fans did it a month earlier after the Wolfpack’s win over Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium.

