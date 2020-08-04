Menu Search Log in

The Rock’s newest venture? Reviving the XFL

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, a popular action movie star and former professional wrestler, is now a sports owner. He joined a group of investors to buy the troubled XFL.

Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Dec. 10, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images / TNS

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL.

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April.

The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million days before the league was scheduled for bankruptcy auction.

