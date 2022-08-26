 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
The seventh son of a seventh son became a Kansas City icon

Len Dawson persevered to become a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Even so, his greatest legacy may have come off the field, a columnist notes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson gets pass protection before throwing the final touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Otis Taylor as the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings to win Super Bowl IV in 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. Photo by (Roy Inman/Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you had the happy fortune to spend time with Len Dawson on occasion, the conversation almost invariably touched on what he considered the serendipity of his own life — quirks of fate he reckoned were bestowed upon him by birthright as “the seventh son of a seventh son.”

Never mind that the arc of his remarkable journey was far more about pluck than luck. And that most of the folklore about seventh sons of seventh sons emphasizes that the legacy conferred powers of healing and clairvoyance more than luck, per se. And that he was in, fact, the ninth of 11 children overall.

Because when it came to Dawson, it was a little bit like Stanley Kowalski said in Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”: “Luck is believing you’re lucky.”

