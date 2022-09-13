 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

This week’s AP college football top-25 rankings

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll.

By

Sports

September 13, 2022 - 3:26 PM

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference’s upstarts into The Associated Press poll.

Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday’s AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station.

The Fighting Irish fell all the way out of the rankings with their 0-2 start. The Aggies managed to stick at No. 24, a curious development with App State unranked.

Related
February 24, 2022
November 25, 2020
December 4, 2019
September 5, 2018
Most Popular