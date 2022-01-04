Thompson to start at QB in bowl game

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl tonight, but LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will fill that role for the Tigers.

“We’ve got a group of guys who have all been preparing for this opportunity,” Davis said. “Really, the biggest piece for us as a coaching staff is putting together a scheme that lends to what each of those guys do well.”

Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed first on a depth chart that LSU released this week, but it’s unclear if he’ll play because one more game would burn his redshirt year. LSU has asked for a waiver to prevent that from happening, but Davis hasn’t said if it was approved.