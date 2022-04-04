 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Tiger on the prowl? Woods hits course at Augusta, uncertain if he’ll play

Tiger Woods is at August for the Masters, which starts this week, and barely a year after nearly losing his leg due to injuries from a traffic accident. It's uncertain whether he'll play in this year's tournament.

Sports

April 4, 2022 - 1:52 PM

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia. Woods may play in the Masters again this week, 13 months after being critically injured in a car accident. Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images / TNS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods might start at the Masters.

Just over 13 months since Woods damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation, Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and warmed up on a range where there were more photographers than players.

Woods hit balls for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course, which is closed Sunday afternoon to everyone except players and caddies.

