Tiger says he won’t play upcoming U.S. Open

Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.

Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.