 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Tiger says he won’t play upcoming U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Open, citing his damaged leg he injured in a February 2021 car crash.

By

Sports

June 8, 2022 - 1:25 PM

Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf championship at 3TPC Boston on August 20, 2020 in Norton, MA. Photo by (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.

Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.

Related
March 2, 2022
February 17, 2022
December 9, 2021
February 24, 2021
Most Popular