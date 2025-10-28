Tough road lies ahead for SCC Titans

The Southern Coffey County Titans face an uphill battle next week when they open the postseason against the No. 1 seed Peabody-Burns Warriors.

The bright side of last Friday’s 48-0 mercy-rule shortened contest against Otis-Bison is that it gave Southern Coffey County (1-7) a bit more time to prepare for the Warriors (6-2), who had previously defeated the Titans 21-0 earlier this month.

“I feel pretty good. Friday, we took a step in the right direction as far as how we play and conduct ourselves during difficult times on the field,” SCC coach Zach Mason said. “As to how we react to bad things happening, we took a step in the right direction.”

“With the 6-man numbers being spotty, we get a bye week. The district we partnered with only has three teams,” Mason said. Trey Winn, SCC senior quarterback, throws a pass while facing Otis-Bison last Friday in the regular season finale. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Although the Titans are listed to play the Chase County Wildcats Friday, that game will not occur due to the Wildcats not being able to field a team.

The canceled game technically gives the Titans their second victory of the season. Mason sees the forfeit as an opportunity to regroup and return a myriad of players limited by injuries.

“It’s going to be important,” Mason said. “Having an entire week, we can focus on a lot of fundamental stuff. It’s especially important for the younger guys so they can be better for next year and have something to build on.”

Last month, the Titans snapped a losing streak dating back to September of 2023 with a 40-18 victory over Altoona-Midway. Since then, the Titans have been in a five-game slide including Altoona-Midway avenging the previous loss with a 19-14 victory to open October.

“This can be a nice tidy up week,” Mason said. “We can get ready for next week. I feel pretty good. Especially after Friday and how hard they played, that’s what makes me happy. Seeing them play hard.”

The Titans head on the road Tuesday Nov. 4, to face Peabody Burns. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. If the Titans win, then they will face the winner of Friday’s contest featuring Chetopa (3-5) and Tescott (6-2).