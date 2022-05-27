Track action gets underway

WICHITA — Iola High’s Jesse Taylor was among the first local athletes to get started Friday at the State Track Meet, as he placed ninth in the Class 4A boys 3200-meter run.

Taylor, a junior, ran the eight-lap race in 10 minutes, 10.29 seconds — a 20-second improvement on his time a week ago when Taylor took second at regionals.

Elsewhere, Iola’s Sage Barney set a career high by clearing 8 feet in the pole vault. She failed to clear 8 feet, 6 inches, however, and was sitting in 10th at press time.