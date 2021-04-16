 | Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Track athletes hit high marks at Yates Center meet

Yates Center's Wildcat Invitational featured a number of superior performances by athletes from Humboldt, Yates Center, Southern Coffey County and Marmaton Valley.

April 16, 2021 - 2:51 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Kristyna Snyrychova leads the pack to the finish line in winning the 300-meter hurdles Tuesday at Yates Center's Wildcat Invitational. Photo by Halie Luken

YATES CENTER — A pack of area high-schoolers hit some high marks on the track and in the field Tuesday at the 2021 Wildcat Invitational.

Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite was a three-time gold medalist, winning the 800- and 1600-meter runs and the triple jump to lead Humboldt’s boys to the team title. Drake Harrington also completed the gold medal hat trick in winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the long jump. He also took silver in the 200-meter dashes.

Humboldt’s Colton Johnson won the high jump and River Kaufman was first in the shot put, while the Cubs’ 4×800-meter relay team of Sam Neeley, Quenton Heisler, Mateo Miller and Javyn Hess won their event.

