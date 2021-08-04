Track’s loss is Kansas City’s gain

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As a high school senior in 2012, Tyreek Hill zoomed out the 200-meter dash in 20.14 seconds — a time that would have been good for sixth in the 2012 London Olympics and stood just .01 behind Roy Martin’s national high school record.

His is what might be termed a blinding speed in more ways than one, particularly in the sense that it still tends to obscure the broader spectrum of uncanny skills that makes him one of the elite receivers in the NFL. And we’ll come back to that.

But if things had unfolded differently, track could have emerged as his best sport or the one he chose. And then you might have seen him competing over the next few days in the Tokyo Games instead of becoming a virtually indispensable part of what makes the Chiefs a leading contender for a third straight Super Bowl appearance.