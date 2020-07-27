Trade for Adams is a good move by Seattle

SEATTLE — The late Los Angeles Rams and Washington NFL coach George Allen is credited with coining the phrase, “The future is now.”

The Seahawks’ audacious trade Saturday to acquire safety Jamal Adams is an embodiment of that philosophy. And for a team that has been skating on the fringes of title contention but fallen into a rut of second-round ousters, it is absolutely the right call.

Oh, you are already hearing the outcry, that the Seahawks gave up far too much (safety Bradley McDougald and their next two first-round draft choices, plus a 2021 third-round pick for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick) for a position not traditionally valued as the most vital on defense. And where they already had a solid player in McDougald.