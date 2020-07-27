Menu Search Log in

Trade for Adams is a good move by Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their secondary by acquiring the New York Jets' Jamal Adams.

By

Sports

July 27, 2020 - 9:31 AM

The New York Jets traded strong safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for a pair of first-round picks, safety Bradley McDougald and a 2021 third-round pick on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Mills/ NJ Advance Media / Iola Register

SEATTLE — The late Los Angeles Rams and Washington NFL coach George Allen is credited with coining the phrase, “The future is now.”

The Seahawks’ audacious trade Saturday to acquire safety Jamal Adams is an embodiment of that philosophy. And for a team that has been skating on the fringes of title contention but fallen into a rut of second-round ousters, it is absolutely the right call.

Oh, you are already hearing the outcry, that the Seahawks gave up far too much (safety Bradley McDougald and their next two first-round draft choices, plus a 2021 third-round pick for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick) for a position not traditionally valued as the most vital on defense. And where they already had a solid player in McDougald.

